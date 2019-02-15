Burger King Is Giving Out Sourdough Cheeseburgers for a Penny Today on Tinder

Congratulations to the single folks out there. You made it through Valentine's Day (hopefully) unscathed, and now it's your turn to shine. In fact, today is Singles Awareness Day, and could be treated to a practically free lunch to celebrate because Burger King is handing out Single Sourdough King burgers for a (single) penny via a new promotion on Tinder.
In honor of Singles Awareness Day, which is indeed a thing and meant to complement Valentine's Day for those who aren't in a relationship, Burger King teamed up with Tinder to hook up users of the dating app with a Single Sourdough King burger for just one cent if they swipe right on the chain's King mascot. If only actual dating were so rewarding.
To get in on the offer, launch Tinder and swipe through until you come across the King (he should show up as an ad in there at some point, so keep swiping until you find him). Then, if you swipe right and "match" with him (FYI he's apparently six feet, eight inches tall, and 64 years-young), you'll get a Single Sourdough King for a cent if you download the Burger King app. Though, if you're not in the mood for a burger today, the offer is valid through February 24.
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
OK, so a nearly free burger may not be as exciting as finding your soulmate. Just kidding, it is.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.