Burger King Is Serving 3 New Celeb Meals, Including One from Nelly

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain calling up celebrity friends to make glitzy and enticing meal deals. Burger King is introducing its own line of celeb collaborations, dubbed Keep It Real Meals. And unlike McDonald's, Burger King isn't using stage names for these meals. They're keeping it real, remember.

Starting on September 12, customers at participating restaurants can order the Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal, the Larissa Machado Meal, and the Chase Hudson Meal. Before you head to Google, I'll help you out. Haynes Jr. is Nelly, the early aughts radio star, Machado is Brazilian pop sensation Anitta, and Hudson is Lil Huddy, the singer and TikTok icon.

Nelly's meal will come with a Whopper, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and ketchup, small fries, and a small Sprite. Anitta's meal includes the Impossible Whopper (she's vegan), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries, and a small Sprite. Finally, Lil Huddy's meal includes the Spicy Ch'King with cheese, four-piece mozzarella sticks, and a 16oz chocolate shake. Of course, the meal that includes three dairy items was created by the young TikTok star. He's got youth on his side, after all.

If you sign up for Burger King's Royal Perks program, each of these meals will cost $6. You can sign up for the app or at bk.com.

The Keep It Real campaign doesn't end with celebrities sharing their favorite Burger King menu item and government names.

"We know our guests' expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about," Ellie Doty, the chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a press release. The chain has also committed to removing 120 artificial ingredients from its food so that every bite is full of real food. "By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we're offering guests an easy choice—delicious food made with quality ingredients."