8-Piece Chicken Nuggets Are $1 at Burger King Right Now

By Published On 03/12/2020 By Published On 03/12/2020
Burger King is piling on the deals. The royal burger chain just gave us a twofer deal on breakfast sandwiches  n an attempt to overshadow Wendy's exciting breakfast news. Now, the jovial king of Whoppers wants to be your go-to lunch and dinner option with a new deal for eight chicken nuggets for a dollar.

The chicken nuggets are made from white meat and coated with a golden brown seasoned batter, perfect for dunking into ranch and honey mustard.

This deal is available at participating Burger King locations nationwide, but only for a little whole -- so go out and get your nugs ASAP.

