We Tried Burger King's New Chicken Sandwich to See if It's As Good as Popeyes'

Over the past year alone, I've tackled my fair share of fried chicken sandwich taste tests—in the name of service journalism, of course—with one mission in mind: Find a new contender that could possibly topple the sensational, Fasties award-winning Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

So far, there have been some close calls. Church's Chicken landed just behind Popeyes on Thrillist's definitive fast food fried chicken sandwich ranking, and KFC damn-near matched its fellow Southern-style chicken chain in a head-to-head taste test earlier this year. But Popeyes has stood its ground and—despite the arrival of so many other chicken sandwiches jumping into the crowded arena—has remained the one to beat.

With the launch of Burger King's all-new Ch'King sandwich, there's yet another new sandwich in town, so its time to once again put it to the test. Can Popeyes keep its crown when put up against the king's new and improved recipe? I took it upon myself to find out.

In the days leading up to the Ch'King's arrival on the menu, I got my hands on the respective sandwiches for a grease-filled and—admittedly—subjective side-by-side taste test to help answer this question.

Where can you get Burger King's new chicken sandwich?

While Burger King already tested the Ch'King Sandwich in select markets, it officially joined the menu nationwide on June 3. Before now, it was among the few major fast food chains that hadn't yet launched a new chicken sandwich since Popeyes changed the game in late 2019. Burger King has admitted that it took its sweet time, saying in a recent press release, "We committed to not half a**ing our sandwich, and we meant it." Unfortunately, we noticed in our research that the Ch'King is priced around a dollar more than Popeyes' sandwich—the $5-$6 range versus the $4-5 range, depending on location.

The Overall Sandwich

Much like its fast food nemesis, McDonald's, Burger King is whipping up three different versions of the fried chicken sandwich: classic, spicy, and deluxe.

Let's break them down. The Classic Ch'King Sandwich is just what you'd expect: a crispy, fried chicken filet on a toasted potato bun with pickles and a signature mayo-based sauce. The Spicy Ch'King Sandwich has all of that, but with the addition of a spicy glaze. The Deluxe Ch'King Sandwich, however, sports a different set of toppings altogether—it comes with non-spicy fried chicken topped with lettuce and tomato, but no pickle.

So, how does the lineup compare to Popeyes? Popeyes doesn't offer a deluxe version, but its spicy and classic iterations are pretty similar, with pickles and sauce. The bun is where there's a difference, though, as Popeyes uses a brioche bun as opposed to Burger King's potato bun.