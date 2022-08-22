Burger King Is Replacing Its Ch'King with a New Line of Chicken Sandwiches
And we've got all the deletable details.
Burger King may have won our coveted Fasties Award for Best Chicken Sandwich earlier this year, but mere months later—and just a year following its debut—the fast food chain is reportedly dropping the winning sandwich from menus.
According to Chew Boom, Burger King is swapping its beloved Ch'King Sandwiches for a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches beginning this month. When reached for comment, Burger King declined to speak on its decision to nix the Ch'King Sandwiches. The new lineup, which was previously part of a limited test run in New York City and Virginia, includes four versions: Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ.
Here's the full lineup:
- BK Bacon & Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: crispy white meat chicken breast topped with savory sauce, creamy Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted potato bun
- BK Southern BBQ Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: crispy white meat chicken breast with Southern-spiced BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and cheese on a toasted potato bun
- BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: crispy white meat chicken breast with savory sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun
- BK Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken: crispy white meat chicken breast coated with triple pepper spicy glaze with savory sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun
The BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches will start rolling out at Burger King stores in the coming weeks, with nationwide availability by the end of the month.