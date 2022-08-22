Burger King Is Replacing Its Ch'King with a New Line of Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King may have won our coveted Fasties Award for Best Chicken Sandwich earlier this year, but mere months later—and just a year following its debut—the fast food chain is reportedly dropping the winning sandwich from menus.

According to Chew Boom, Burger King is swapping its beloved Ch'King Sandwiches for a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches beginning this month. When reached for comment, Burger King declined to speak on its decision to nix the Ch'King Sandwiches. The new lineup, which was previously part of a limited test run in New York City and Virginia, includes four versions: Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ.