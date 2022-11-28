Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it.

The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time, lets you choose between the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a classic Whopper, with a small side and small drink for $6.99, Fast Food Post reports. Quick FYI, though, some markets are charging a dollar more.

Considering the fact the chicken sandwich is $5.99 alone, that's a steal. Fries will typically run you an extra $3.19, while the drink is $2.99.

Now, I've got news if you're interested in dabbling outside the classics and trying the chain's new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken. You can get just that with a small fry and small drink for $7 in the app. The sandwich is priced at $6.99 a la carte, so I think the decision is made for you.

The new Italian chicken sandwich iteration dropped earlier this month and features marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and a Royal Crispy Chicken sandwiched between a savory bun. It's available nationwide.