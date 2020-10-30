Burger King's New 'Homegate' Meal Bundles Get You 9 Items & Cokes for $20

Tailgating traditions have been put on pause this year while football fans celebrate the sport from their couch. Burger King and Coca-Cola teamed up to make your "homegate"—that's an at-home tailgate party—more fulfilling by introducing Coke Homegating Bundles during the month of November.

There are two bundles to choose from, one available on weekends and one available on Mondays.

The first is the $20 Ultimate Coke Homegating Bundle, available Fridays through Sundays in November. To get the special, order delivery through the BK app . Here's what it comes with:

4 small Coke beverages

2 Whoppers

2 Double Cheeseburgers

1 10-piece chicken nuggets

4 small fries

$5 off coupon for your next BK order

The second bundle is the Make Your Own Coke Homegating Bundle, which comes free on orders over $15 that are placed with Uber Eats . The make-your-own meal deal is only available to the first 1,000 customers each Monday. Here's what it includes:

1 entrée of your choice

2 sides of your choice

1 drink of your choice

Whether you actually watch football or not while you munch is up to you—a deal's a deal, no matter the purpose.