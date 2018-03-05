Burger King Just Launched a Spicy Chicken Sandwich With a Truckload of Shade

If you're going to go at Wendy's on Twitter for not having spicy chicken nuggets, you might as well go all-in on shade and spice. At least, that seems to be the philosophy behind Burger King's launch of a new spicy crispy chicken sandwich with a rival-trolling Conor McGregor as the star of the debut commercial.
The sandwich itself is pretty straightforward. It's the chain's crispy chicken sandwich (chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo) but with a spicy batter around the meat. The launch for the sandwich is just a troll-y as the launch for those spicy chicken nuggets.
The home of the Whopper announced the release with a commercial starring McGregor. In it, the UFC fighter takes a swipe at Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling him a chicken and at Floyd Mayweather, who often calls himself the king. (Mayweather also once walked out before a fight with the Burger King.)
McGregor even ends the spot by acknowledging other people's trash talk is the reason he's in the commercial. "Thanks for all the trash talk guys," he says, "You just put Conor Jr. through college."
The new sandwich is out now. And you can create your own spicy sandwich face-off with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich via the Wendy's app. Having two fried chicken sandwiches for lunch probably isn't advisable, but you can do whatever you want. That includes deconstructing both sandwich and mixing their parts like a Frankenstein's poultry monster, and then naming them Nic Cage and John Travolta because they swapped faces. Totally up to you.
