Burger King's Bringing Back Crown-Shaped Nuggets for the First Time in 10 Years
Finally, chicken nuggets befitting the royal fast food chain.
Chicken nuggets are one of the ultimate comfort foods. They’re tasty and one bite transports you back to your childhood. And now, Burger King is adding a layer of nostalgia by bringing back its Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets after a decade off the menu.
As a BK spokesperson explained, fans have been begging for the nuggets’ return since they were removed from the menu back in 2011. Starting May 17, Whopper eaters in the Miami area can snag the regal nugs, and the chain said to “stay tuned” for news of a potential nationwide rollout.
For now, here are all of the Miami locations where you can get them, per the spokesperson:
- 3051 Coral Way
- 1910 N. E. 163rd Street
- 7070 Bird Road
- 13201 South Dixie Highway
- 11595 S. W. 40th Street
- 10710 S.W. 72nd Street
- 955 S. W. 107 Avenue
- 701 N. W. 37th Avenue
- 8770 Mills Drive
- 20505 Old Cutler Road
- 11200 S. W. 137th Avenue
- 16025 South Dixie Highway
- 16730 S.W. 88th St.
- 13704 S.W. 56th Street
The Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets are made with white-meat chicken and coated in a crispy outer layer of homestyle seasoned breading. A 10-piece order will run you $1.49, but they’ll only be back for a little while.