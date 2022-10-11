Here's How to Get a Free Whopper at Burger King This Month

With spooky season around the corner, fast food brands are preparing the best way they know how—with Halloween schticks and cheap food deals to go along with 'em.

Burger King is no exception. The Whopper slinger is inviting fans to explore potential paranormal activity around their homes in exchange for a BOGO deal.

The fast food favorite's official app is introducing a Magnetic Field Sensor—which most phones already have built-in—and asking fans to use it to hunt down ghosts. As soon as you detect a "spirit," you'll get a buy-one, get-one free Whopper voucher. You know, so you can share with the guest.

"We at Burger King are excited to put a new twist on our long-standing tradition of surprising our guests around Halloween," Brand Communications Director Andrea Beer said in the press release. "This year, we encourage customers to hunt for ghosts wherever they like to hang out. And if they find one, we’re doubly excited to reward them for sharing their spaces."

The feature (and BOGO Whoppers) will be available from October 17 through October 31. And while you're at it, give the Ghost Pepper iteration a try. Burger King has made the rumors official and it is introducing a ghastly version of its iconic burger—complete with a flame-grilled Whopper patty, Ghost Pepper cheese, spicy queso sauce, crispy jalapeños, and bacon. The new sandwich will be available starting October 13.