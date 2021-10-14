Burger King Just Brought Back the Double Quarter Pound King

Burger King fans have been calling for the return of the Double Quarter Pound King for some time now. While the King doesn't always answer to the masses' demands, this time, it has.

The chain confirmed to Thrillist that fans can once again order the Double Quarter Pound King sandwich, but only for a little while. The burger features not one but two flame-grilled beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a sesame seed bun. The menu offering is now available at locations nationwide.

The hefty burger was first introduced in January 2018. Then, seemingly without notice or reason, the burger was gone.

Although this burger won't be at Burger King forever, there are plenty of other options. The King has been rolling out all kinds of new menu items, including plant-based nuggets, the burger of any garlic lover's dreams, and even spicy Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets.