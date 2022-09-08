Burger King Is Testing Its Very Own Everything Bagel Seasoned Bun

On September 12, customers at two Burger King locations will be the first to get to try a new Everything seasoned bun. If you're in or near Huntsville, Alabama and Albuquerque, New Mexico, you will be the first customers to try the latest offering with three different menu items.

There is the Everything Whopper, which is a flame-grilled beef patty topped with tomatoes, crisp lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions, all piled between a toasted brioche bun topped with everything seasoning. The Everything BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will come with a white meat chicken breast filet, topped with Royal sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on that toasted brioche bun with everything seasoning.

Last but not least, there is the Everything Breakfast Sandwich for the breakfast crowd, filled with sausage, fluffy eggs, and American cheese. This will also have a brioche bun topped with everything seasoning.

As for the rest of us, we will have to just wait until the Everything seasoned bun is available in more markets.