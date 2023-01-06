Burger King Is Releasing an Even Spicier Version of Its Fried Chicken Sandwich

Burger King is working overtime to make us forget about nixing its fan-favorite Ch'King Sandwich from menus, and it's kind of working. In the last two months alone, the Whopper slinger has introduced a Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich and an Italian Original Chicken Sandwich. Now the chain is focusing its efforts on the original part of that equation, only with even more kick.

Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich is maybe getting a heat-forward makeover. Rumors have been circulating of an all-new Fiery Original Chicken Sandwich that features the same toppings as its classic—crisp lettuce and mayo on a sesame seed bun—only it's bigger and spicier.

While a rep for Burger King said there are no plans for the rumored sandwich, it is on the website and being reported by fast food outlets. Maybe it's an upcoming launch Burger King isn't ready to reveal? Though, if that's the case, Burger King might want to remove it from the website.

Now while we wait (for any news or the chance to actually try it), the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is a great stand-in, especially considering it's also got a spicy kick. The new menu addition features a lightly breaded chicken breast with ghost pepper cheese and crispy-fried jalapeños on a sesame seed bun.