Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for the Rest of the Month

There's been plenty of good fast-food news lately: Nacho fries are coming back to Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A is debuting more spicy chicken sandwich options, and Burger King just debuted a new burger that feels suspiciously (read: trollishly) similar to the Big Mac. And now there's still more good news, related to that pseudo-Big Mac.
Burger King will just give you one of those huge new burgers, aptly dubbed the Big King XL, pretty much for free until January 31. All you have to do is place an order for $3 or more through the Grubhub app or website. BK will add the Big King XL onto your order at no extra charge.
Grubhub is currently waiving delivery fees for the promotion, so for the price of an order of fries, you'll get a very large sandwich indeed delivered to you. (You should do the right thing and add a generous tip, though.) That free delivery deal applies to all Burger King orders for a limited time, too, so even if this monstrosity doesn't appeal, you can get something else sent over.
As to the sandwich itself, it's a lot like a Big Mac, but has 175% more beef. That means half a pound of meat, plus American cheese, sliced onions, pickles, lettuce, and a savory sauce on sesame buns.
As good as that and this deal sounds, keep in mind that Burger King still doesn't sell hamberders.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.