Burger King Is Offering Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?

On May 28, burgers will be easy to track down because restaurants all over the country will offer deals to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Local restaurants, roadside pitstops, and the biggest chains in the country are all joining in. That includes Burger King, which, little-known fact, has "burger" right in its name. The royal chain has an offer for National Hamburger Day that will land you a free burger.

If you’re a Royal Perks member, the chain's loyalty program, you can get a free Hamburger with any purchase of at least $1 on May 28 or 29.

It’s one of many deals you’ll find on National Hamburger Day. There are some more alluring burgers out there, but this deal isn’t bad if you’re looking to get your Burger Day booty handed to you out of a window.