Burger King Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets in its Mobile App

The Burger King mobile app is one of just a few chain apps that regularly doles out deals that will keep you flush with cheap lunches. The chain has been setting burger lovers up with BOGO Whoppers, BOGO Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, and free Whoppers when you join the app for the first time.

Now, you can also drop next to no money at BK and take home a free order of chicken nuggets. Make any purchase at all, and you can grab a free four-piece order of nuggets with your meal. Or, I suppose, you could grab those with an order of fries or just a soda or a $1 mini-shake. Just make sure your local BK is still open if it's been a while since you checked on the flame-grilled royalty.

A four-piece order certainly isn't a meal, but it's also small enough that it's a decent add-on to basically any order you make. Unfortunately, you're not going to be able to grab the freebie if you live in Puerto Rico, Alaska, or Hawaii, where the deal isn't valid. Also, the app doesn't list an expiration date. So, you have to get on it or hope luck is on your side if you aren't swinging past the drive-thru anytime soon.