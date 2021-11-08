Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches on Tuesday

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several food holidays along the way. November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty and giving away free food.

All-day long, Burger King customers can get free Ch'King Chicken Sandwiches at Burger King. The deal covers original, spicy, and deluxe versions of the popular poultry offering. There is, however, one catch. You only get the free sandwich when you spend $3 or more.

It's a small price to pay for a freebie, and it's worth it. For $3, you could kick your lunch or dinner up a notch with something like the new Ghost Pepper Nuggets or another value menu offering for three bucks.

This deal is good for one day and one day only. Order online, in-store, or through the Burger King app to take advantage.