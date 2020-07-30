Burger King Has Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches Right Now

Some of the best Wendy's app deals have disappeared in the weeks leading up to its launch of the Wendy's Rewards program. However, the Burger King app is still slinging the hits like buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Whoppers and a free Whopper with your first order through the app.

Additionally, right now, you can get BOGO Crispy Chicken Sandwiches through the BK app. The BK version of the chicken sandwich isn't the highest rated in the Thrillist ranking of the best fast food fried chicken sandwiches. Still, BOGO sandwiches might be just the salve you need if you missed out on all of the National Chicken Wing Day deals on July 29.

The app does not list an expiration date, which means we have no idea how long this will be around. Nonetheless, it's there right now at participating locations, which excludes locations in Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. So, grab one for lunch, and it'll feel just like you're actually going into the office still except for that you haven't cleaned your home office since March.