Burger King Is Giving Away Free Fries for the Next 6 Months

If your new year's resolution is to eat more free fries this year, Burger King has got you covered. The Whopper slinger is extending its promotion—which gets you any-size fries with a digital purchase—for the next six months.

Through June 30, 2023, you can get free fries with any purchase made in the app or online, Chew Boom reports. The deal is valid for one freebie per week and will refresh every Sunday. After kicking off earlier this year, the promotion was originally set to expire at the end of 2022.

Now since you've gotta make a purchase to qualify, why not give BK's all-new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich a go? Earlier this month, rumors hit the web of a new take on its BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The sammie features the same lightly breaded chicken breast but with ghost pepper cheese and crispy-fried jalapeños on a sesame seed bun. It's set to join menus in January 2023.

The chicken sandwich lineup also includes a Bacon & Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Southern BBQ Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which launched in November. You've got options to unlock your free fries.