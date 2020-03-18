Burger King Is Giving Out Two Free Kids Meal With Any Order

As many people settle into a new routine where kids aren't going to school, they're looking for ways to keep kids occupied and, probably, quiet. Unfortunately, the silence produced by playing Frozen II on repeat starts to feel like it comes at a high price around the 30th time you hear to "Into the Unknown."
But, as the saying goes, there's more than one way to skin a cat. This particular cat can be satisfied by stuffing its mouth full of food. That's going to be a little easier for the next few weeks as Burger King has unveiled a promotion that will land you a couple of free kid meals.
Starting March 20, Burger King will offer two free kids meals with any purchase made through the BK mobile app at participating locations. The deal will be good on takeout, drive-thru, and delivery orders. Moreover, it can be redeemed once per day through April 6.
If that order is over $10 (with or without the freebies), Burger King will set you up with free delivery as well. That's pretty alluring when you're sick of cooking and Trolls World Tour.
Please Don’t Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Portland, ME
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.