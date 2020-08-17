Burger King Is Giving Out Free Kids Meals With Any Order
Pop into the mobile app to get a free kid meal and give yourself a break.
There are a lot of things parents have to figure out in 2020 that were definitely not on the schedule. Deciding if it's safe to go to school in a pandemic and juggling work (possibly from home) with being a caretaker and teacher is a whole new world for many parents. It's enough to suck the lunch-making energy out of your weary bones.
Fortunately, Burger King is slinging free kid meals through its mobile app right now. All you have to do is make any purchase that totals at least one dollar. It's maybe not your ideal meal plan for the kids, but it is an ideal amount of effort.
To take advantage of the freebie, just pop into the app and place your order with the deal listed under the "Offers" tab. Though, you should maybe take advantage soon. There's no expiration date listed in the app, and it's been hanging around in there for a little while already. The free meal for kids is only available for pickup and not delivery, and you won't be able to redeem it in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico. Otherwise, you're driving off into the sunset with a free lunch for the small person in the back. Kids piled in the car, mouths full of food you didn't cook, you might be able to enjoy a bit of silence if you can tune out the sound of chewing.
