Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.

National Onion Ring Day falls on Wednesday, June 22, this year. For this one special day, Burger King is serving up free onion rings when you place an order of at least $1 through the chain's mobile app or its website, a spokesperson told Thrillist. To qualify for the promotion, you just have to be a member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program. Easy.

Of course, this is the kind of food deal that merely scores you an extra on a meal you were already planning on getting as opposed to one that you'd go out of your way to get. The Whopper slinger's onion rings aren't exactly the best you can get right now, according to Thrllist's own ranking of the best fast food onion rings, though it's worth noting that a little dipping tub or two of Zesty Sauce goes a long way to improve them. Bottom line: We'll take it.