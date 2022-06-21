Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day
Looks like you have a good reason to celebrate this obscure food holiday.
It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
National Onion Ring Day falls on Wednesday, June 22, this year. For this one special day, Burger King is serving up free onion rings when you place an order of at least $1 through the chain's mobile app or its website, a spokesperson told Thrillist. To qualify for the promotion, you just have to be a member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program. Easy.
Of course, this is the kind of food deal that merely scores you an extra on a meal you were already planning on getting as opposed to one that you'd go out of your way to get. The Whopper slinger's onion rings aren't exactly the best you can get right now, according to Thrllist's own ranking of the best fast food onion rings, though it's worth noting that a little dipping tub or two of Zesty Sauce goes a long way to improve them. Bottom line: We'll take it.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome."