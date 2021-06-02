Burger King Will Give You a Free Whopper When You Try Its New Chicken Sandwich

We need absolutely zero incentive to order Burger King's all-new Ch'King Sandwich. The crispy fried filet, big crinkle cut pickles, and heat-packed spicy glaze are all reasons enough—can you tell which of the three available versions is already my fave? But now, BK is giving you an added bonus just because.

When you order any of its three Ch'King Sandwiches—remember, there's deluxe, classic, and spicy—you'll get a free Whopper with it. In honor of the Ch'King's launch on Thursday (today!), you'll get the chain's iconic burger for $0.00 with your chicken sandwich when you order through the BK app or website through June 20.

"How’d we maybe accidentally outdo the Whopper? For the last two years, we’ve been perfecting the Ch’King, asking ourselves, 'what if hand breading were to chicken what flame grilling is to burgers?'" Burger King said in a statement. "We’ve mastered the process, ensuring that every freshly hand-breaded chicken filet has a bite that’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce, the Ch’King was worth the wait."