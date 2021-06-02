News

Burger King Will Give You a Free Whopper When You Try Its New Chicken Sandwich

The deluxe, spicy, and classic Ch'King sandwiches hit BK locations nationwide June 3.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 6/2/2021 at 6:08 PM

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

We need absolutely zero incentive to order Burger King's all-new Ch'King Sandwich. The crispy fried filet, big crinkle cut pickles, and heat-packed spicy glaze are all reasons enough—can you tell which of the three available versions is already my fave? But now, BK is giving you an added bonus just because.

When you order any of its three Ch'King Sandwiches—remember, there's deluxe, classic, and spicy—you'll get a free Whopper with it. In honor of the Ch'King's launch on Thursday (today!), you'll get the chain's iconic burger for $0.00 with your chicken sandwich when you order through the BK app or website through June 20. 

"How’d we maybe accidentally outdo the Whopper? For the last two years, we’ve been perfecting the Ch’King, asking ourselves, 'what if hand breading were to chicken what flame grilling is to burgers?'" Burger King said in a statement. "We’ve mastered the process, ensuring that every freshly hand-breaded chicken filet has a bite that’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce, the Ch’King was worth the wait." 

You can, of course, go the classic sammie route—pickles, potato bun, signature sauce—but if you want to turn up the heat or pile on the toppings, spicy and deluxe are great options. 

"Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich is our greatest yet," Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty said in a press release. "We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good."

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
