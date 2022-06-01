Burger King's Offering Free Whopper Jr. Burgers Today for Its 68th Birthday

Before we get to the free food, let's talk about the merch. The chain's famous paper crown received a fresh redesign thanks to Miami-based artist Romero Britto. Starting June 1, the crown will be available at participating restaurants nationwide. It even comes with a chance to win a free year's supply of Burger King. All fans have to do is don the crown in an Instagram selfie, tag @burgerking, and use the hashtag #BKBdayCrownSweepstakes for the chance to win. The total reward comes out to $4,879 in BK gift cards, according to the fine print.

Burger King is hitting a major milestone this year, marking its 68th year as a fast food burger chain on June 1. To celebrate, it's hooking fans up with free burgers and cool new merch on Wednesday.

As for the celebratory free burger deal, here's what to expect: Any member of Burger King's Royal Perks program can get a free Whopper Jr. with any purchase of $1 or more. You'll be able to claim the reward via the chain's mobile app, website, or at any participating location nationwide with your purchase, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist.

"Some of my first memories of moving to the United States include going to Burger King and getting a Whopper and a crown. It was the only restaurant I frequented—in fact, my first date with my wife was at a Burger King—so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," said Britto in a press release. “Having the opportunity to redesign the iconic BK crown is such an honor, and having been a fan of the brand for so long this partnership brings it all full circle."

Head on over to Burger King on June 1 to claim your free food and your chance to win even more.