Burger King Will Give You a Free Whopper for Watching TV
You're already watching a lot more TV. You might as well get a burger out of it.
Growing up, your mom probably told you watching TV all day would do nothing but turn your brain to mush. But your mom was wrong and you can tell her I said that. Burger King is giving out free Whoppers and all you have to do to get yours is keep your eyes glued to the tube.
Beginning Thursday, April 23, the royal burger slinger is airing QR codes across the screen during its commercial spots. Viewers have to scan the code and claim the freebie in the BK mobile app for a Whopper with their next purchase. There are, however, a few caveats. The first of which is that you have have to buy something else to get your hands on the freebie. But that shouldn't be a big deal -- toss in an order of fries, maybe some onion rings with Zesty Sauce if you're feeling freaky.
Here's the bad news, though. You're gonna have to act fast. Burger King is capping the deal at 10,000 free Whopper deal redemptions, so once those go you're out of luck.
