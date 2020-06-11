Burger King Is Offering Free Whoppers & Cheeseburgers All Month

Burger King isn't eating its own social distancing Whopper. (It comes with extra, extra, extra onions.) It is instead trying to get you to come a little closer, preferably while still kind of keeping a bit of a distance, of course.

The becrowned burger chain is offering so many deals in June that even Howie Mandel is like, whoa, I've never seen so many deals. The crown jewel in the app is an offer for a free Whopper with a $1 purchase if you're a new user. Though, if you're a veteran of the BK app, you can still nab a free cheeseburger with any purchase.

Moreover, you can pick up a free Kids Meal with any purchase or take home $1 soft drinks daily from 2-5pm.

There are also a few perks only available on specific days of the week. On Wednesdays, you can get $1 and $2 Whoppers. On Thursdays, you can grab a free Frozen Coca-Cola or Frozen Wild Cherry. And on Fridays, you can snag a free medium order of fries with any purchase. Because, you know, it's, ahem, FRYday. You get it.