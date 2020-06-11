Burger King Is Offering Free Whoppers & Cheeseburgers All Month
You can also snag free fries every Friday.
Burger King isn't eating its own social distancing Whopper. (It comes with extra, extra, extra onions.) It is instead trying to get you to come a little closer, preferably while still kind of keeping a bit of a distance, of course.
The becrowned burger chain is offering so many deals in June that even Howie Mandel is like, whoa, I've never seen so many deals. The crown jewel in the app is an offer for a free Whopper with a $1 purchase if you're a new user. Though, if you're a veteran of the BK app, you can still nab a free cheeseburger with any purchase.
Moreover, you can pick up a free Kids Meal with any purchase or take home $1 soft drinks daily from 2-5pm.
There are also a few perks only available on specific days of the week. On Wednesdays, you can get $1 and $2 Whoppers. On Thursdays, you can grab a free Frozen Coca-Cola or Frozen Wild Cherry. And on Fridays, you can snag a free medium order of fries with any purchase. Because, you know, it's, ahem, FRYday. You get it.
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
