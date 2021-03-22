Burger King's French Toast Sandwiches Are Returning with a Brand-New Ingredient

Burger King is a big supporter of reviving special menu items from time to time. Following the recent returns of Sourdough Kings and Cheesy Tots, the fast-food chain will be doing more fan service by bringing back French Toast Sandwiches, which previously appeared on menus back in 2019.

As of Monday, March 22, Burger King customers can find the French Toast Sandwich back on menus, and this time with a new twist: They will come with a new buttery maple spread to further emulate the namesake breakfast dish.

French Toast Sandwiches can be ordered with your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham, and otherwise come with a fluffy folded egg, a slice of American cheese, and the maple butter sauce, all layered between French toast rounds.

Ian K. from the YouTube channel "Peep THIS Out!" was able to get an early taste of the French Toast Sandwich at his local Southern California Burger King last week. He reviewed it in a video, saying the sandwich "actually is pretty tasty" and deserving of an 8.2 out of 10 rating.