Spooky szn is upon us and you know what that means -- it is socially encouraged to dress like a sexy chicken sandwich, mooch off your neighbor's candy supply, and as it turns out, eat your weight in Burger King's new Ghost Whoppers.
On Monday, BK announced the arrival of its limited-edition Ghost Whopper, a seasonal spin on the chain's iconic burger, featuring a weirdly white bun. Get it? Ghost? White?! It's not just the color, though; the bread is white cheddar flavored. The Ghost Whopper comes with the usual Whopper meat and toppings: a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and white onions.
But before you get excited (too late? My bad), you should know the Ghost Whopper is only arriving at just 10 locations across the country. It will land on menus Thursday, October 24, for $4.59 a pop.
Here's where to get it:
- 19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit
- 3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis
- 2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia
- 2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
- 822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio
- 6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
- 35 Powell Street, San Francisco
- 5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, Georgia
- 1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, South Carolina
- 2423 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans
In honor of its debut, Burger King teamed up with renowned medium Riz Mirza for a ghost taste test. The dude can reportedly turn his body into a "vessel for spirits" and tried the Whopper while inhabited by ghosts. Weird flex, but they liked it, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
