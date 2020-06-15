Burger King Is Offering Its New Impossible Breakfast Sandwich for Free

It's basically a federal holiday for anyone who likes groan-inducing wordplay early in the morning. ("Don't worry, we promise to be groan-ups about this," they say, commenting on everything way too early in the morning.) Burger King is bringing its new Impossible Croissan'wich to locations across the country after testing the plant-based breakfast sandwich in limited markets earlier this year.

The breakfast sandwich comes loaded with eggs, American cheese, and Impossible Foods' new seasoned sausage on a croissant. It will be the first sandwich made with Impossible Foods' plant-based sausage to be made available nationally. ("Sausage made from plants? That sounds like it'll be the wurst." Sigh.) The sandwich will just be at the fast food chain for a little bit. However, BK is introducing it to the national menu by giving away 100,000 Impossible Croissan'wiches. ("That sounds impossible!")

Pun-loving morning people will be able to swing by a BK with their absolute worst Impossible wordplay through June 30 or until 100,000 free sandwiches have been given out. To get one, download the BK mobile app. You can get one freebie over the course of the promotion as long as you make a minimum $1 purchase. Though, the offer isn't on tap in Alaska and Hawaii.