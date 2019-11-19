Burger King Hit With Lawsuit for Cooking Impossible Whoppers With Meat

When you're an uninformed parent raising a vegan child there is most certainly a learning curve. You might make them veggie patties that contain eggs, for example, or buy them a nice pair of leather-lined boots to celebrate their newfound interest in animal rights. And now Burger King may be struggling a bit with this same learning curve, as it's just been sued for misleading customers with its Impossible Whopper.
Nowadays meatless fast-food burgers are aplenty, and the Impossible Whopper is arguably one of the most beloved plant-based options. It's so popular that the company just recently announced the addition of three new meatless burger options, soon to be tested at 180 restaurants.
But Floridian Phillip Williams thinks there's something fishy about the whole production -- he argues that “Burger King cooks these vegan patties on the same grills as its traditional meat products, thus covering the outside of the Impossible Whopper’s meat-free patties with meat by-product," according to the class-action lawsuit.
The suit calls attention to the tagline “100% WHOPPER® 0% BEEF,” which cannot possibly be true if the Impossible meat is soaking up the remnants of its beefy counterpart. Williams argues that the fast-food chain should disclaim on its menu that the burger is prepared in a way that would be unacceptable to vegan purists.
Thing is, according to Eater, the chain never specificities that the burger is "vegan" or "vegetarian," and that the website says, “for guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.”
Rut-roooow, looks like Daddy Burger King has a shot at getting out of this one.
h/t Eater
This 5-Pound Donut Tastes Like Apple Pie
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.