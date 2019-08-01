The Impossible Whopper Is Finally Hitting Burger King Nationwide for a Limited Time

It was back in April that Burger King promised it was working on bringing the Impossible Whopper nationwide. The 100% meatless variation on BK's classic is made with Impossible Foods' plant-based patties. The rollout to this point has been very limited. It was tested in St. Louis and then six other cities got a brief taste.
That's going to change when a serious vegetarian option hits a coast-to-coast fast-food restaurant for the first time on August 8. On that date, locations across the country will begin serving the Impossible Whopper. There's no time frame on the burger's availability, but the announcement specifies that the burger will only be available for a limited time.
"We are really excited to be able to offer our new Impossible Whopper to our guests across the country at an unbeatable value for a limited time," said Chris Finazzo, president, North America, of Burger King. "Since we first launched our market tests... we've heard great feedback and know the Impossible Whopper appeals to both current guests who are already big fans of the Whopper sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option."
The Impossible Whopper has been met with excitement. It's even fared favorably when compared to the original. "The fact that the Impossible Whopper matches the regular Whopper’s general flavor and texture is no small feat, and if the chain’s goal was simply to replace the Whopper’s hamburger with an uncannily similar non-meat option, they totally succeeded," Adam Rothbarth wrote in his taste test.
Additionally, Burger King is offering a deal to let you give it a taste test. Order through the BK app or DoorDash and you can get an Impossible Whopper and a classic Whopper for $7 with no delivery fee when you use the code "IMPOSSIBLE." Or, if you just want the Impossible version, the same code will offer a $0 delivery fee.
Start prepping your bad puns for the delivery person now. "You're here already? That's impossible." Delivery person: "Indeed it is, my friend." *wink*
