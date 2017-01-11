Burger King's Newest Monster: Cheetos-Dusted Chicken Fries

First, Burger King mashed together its classic Whopper cheeseburger with a burrito to create the beastly Whoppperito. Now, less than a month after releasing the Whopperrito nationwide, the crowned fast food chain is unleashing another insane stunt food mega-hybrid: Cheetos Chicken Fries.

Burger King announced the "dangerously cheesy" new menu item on Monday, saying they'll be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting on Wednesday, September 14th. On its website, Burger King said the Cheetos Chicken Fries are made with white meat chicken that come covered in a crispy, Cheetos-flavored breading. In other words, they took the deep-fried cheesiness of the Mac n' Cheetos and slammed it together with regular Chicken Fries.