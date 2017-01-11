Burger King Is Making a Doritos-Filled 'Steakhouse' Burger

With the recent release of the beastly burger-burrito hybrid called the Whopperrito and the absurdly cheesy Mac n' Cheetos, it's safe to say Burger King is throwing its crown into the stunt food ring largely dominated by Taco Bell. Now, it looks like the burger chain is taking another greasy page out of T-Bell's playbook with the release of a new Doritos-filled cheeseburger.

The new burger, simply dubbed Steakhouse Doritos, is made with your typical cheeseburger ingredients -- two meat patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo -- but with the shocking addition of nacho cheese-flavored Doritos, according to a report by The Street. Basically, it's Burger King's version of Doritos Locos, and it looks amazing.