Burger King Just Brought Back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich

Burger King's menu is always expanding, but with the growth comes a little bit of downsizing. The King's not a miracle worker, okay? He is gracious, however. After months and months of pleas from fans, Burger King is bringing back the Italian Original Chicken sandwich.

The unconventional menu offering is a twist on the Original Chicken Sandwich. It features an original oblong white meat chicken patty topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a sesame seed bun. Burger King may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think Italian, but fans seem to think this sandwich is chef's kiss.

According to Chew Boom, the sandwich will reappear on select Burger King menus starting now. By November 14, the sandwich will be available nationwide, but only for a limited time. Once it's gone, there's no telling if or when the King will bring it back.