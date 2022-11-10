Burger King Is Giving an Italian Twist to Its Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Italianification of the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is underway. Starting on November 14, Burger King customers will be able to purchase the new BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide. The sandwich itself will be sold for a suggested price of $5.49.

The Italian version of the sandwich will come with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and a Royal Crispy Chicken patty all on a savory bun. The Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich was introduced earlier this year with multiple varieties including Bacon & Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Southern BBQ Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken. The traditional sandwich comes with crispy white meat breast, topped with royal sauce, lettuce and juicy tomatoes on a toasted potato bun.

The Italian version of the sandwich will only be served while supplies last. To find the nearest Burger King location by you, you can head to Burger King's website. And to make sure you can maximize this Italian experience, make sure you join the Royal Perks rewards programs.