Burger King Just Dropped New Ghost Pepper Nuggets

Burger King is spicing up its lunch and dinner offerings and serving up some serious heat, literally. The regal restaurant is rolling out new Ghost Pepper Nuggets, a hot take on a staple menu item.

Just like the Burger King nuggets you know and love, the new Ghost Pepper Nuggets are made with white meat chicken and a crispy coating. The only difference is they also feature a flavor-packed kick from the pepper. The King will officially make its new nuggets available to the masses on October 11, but loyal subjects can get early access.