Burger King Just Dropped New Ghost Pepper Nuggets
The new nuggets are extremely spicy.
Burger King is spicing up its lunch and dinner offerings and serving up some serious heat, literally. The regal restaurant is rolling out new Ghost Pepper Nuggets, a hot take on a staple menu item.
Just like the Burger King nuggets you know and love, the new Ghost Pepper Nuggets are made with white meat chicken and a crispy coating. The only difference is they also feature a flavor-packed kick from the pepper. The King will officially make its new nuggets available to the masses on October 11, but loyal subjects can get early access.
If you've got the Burger King mobile app, you're one step closer to getting your hands on this new offering. Customers who order through the BK app can order Ghost Pepper Nuggets beginning on October 4. If you don't have the app, it's not too late to download it.
Ghost Pepper Nuggets will be available in orders of eight for $1.49 each. Like the new nuggets, this price will be gone fast, so get your orders in while you can. Spice-hesitant Burger King fans can also order a 4-piece Ghost Pepper Nugget, and the only difference is the sauce options. An 8-piece order comes with two sauces, while a 4-piece comes with one.