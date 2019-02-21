Burger King Is Trolling KFC & Colonel Sanders With Its New Chicken Sandwich

Just a month after Burger King royally trolled McDonald’s with a beefier take on the classic Big Mac, the Whopper maker is serving up another burn for one of its competitors. This time, the King is taking a not-so-subtle shot at KFC and Colonel Sanders with the launch of a new grilled chicken sandwich -- introduced by none other than the KFG, or "the King of Flame Grilling."
On Thursday, Burger King announced the new menu item in a shade-filled advertisement, starring the royal burger peddler’s mascot in full Colonel Sanders uniform instead of his usual royal garb. Select restaurants in Kentucky, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York are even going so far as offering limited edition KFG sandwich wrappers for an added side of shade with your chicken sandwich. Again, they’re not going for subtlety here.
What to Watch Before and After the Super Bowl
The new addition to BK’s already extensive menu features grilled white meat chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, and sweet honey mustard between a potato bun. It’s unlike anything previously offered by the crowned purveyor of flame-grilled meats and royal trolling.
While the K.F.G persona may be temporary, Burger King’s newest sandwich is here to stay. The Grilled Chicken Sandwich joins the permanent menu on February 21, for $4.99. So, uh, your move, KFC?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.