News Burger King's Giving Away PS5s & Just Revealed the Console's Startup Sound The chain is giving out PlayStation 5s as part of its 2 for $5 Mix n' Match deal.

Courtesy of Burger King

The PlayStation 5 won’t be here for a few more weeks, but the hype surrounding the highly anticipated next-generation gaming console is real. Getting your hands on one won’t be easy or cheap, but it looks like Burger King wants to help out. The King is offering up a chance for customers to win a PS5 and entering to win is as easy as ordering some food. Burger King announced the PlayStation 5 giveaway on Tuesday and exclusively revealed the gaming system's new startup sound (check out the video below). The big giveaway comes just weeks after Taco Bell launched a similar sweepstakes in which it’s awarding an Xbox Series X bundle to a lucky customer every 15 minutes. Eating fast food and gaming go well together, after all.

To secure your shot at winning a PS5, just pop into your local Burger King (or order online or in the BK app) and get something from the 2 for $5 Mix n’ Match menu. If you need a refresher, or you’ve never ordered the discounted menu, it includes the Whopper, the Big Fish, the Original Chicken Sandwich, and Chicken Fries, so a fair number of solid options. You’ll get a game token with your order. You can then use the game token to play a digital scratch off game in the BK app or on BK.com and find out if you’ve won. The PS5 is obviously the big prize, but it’s not the only thing you can win when you play. Customers will also have the opportunity to win PlayStation game codes or BK coupons, so you can drown your sorrows in more cheeseburgers. Not a bad deal if you ask us.

