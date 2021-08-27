Burger King's New Ch'King 'Feast' Deal Gets You 4 Items for $6
Any meal under $10 is special, but this deal goes above and beyond.
Burger King is renowned for its affordable and delicious burgers. Recently, the burger palace branched out into the chicken sandwich game to celebrated results, and while its usual meal deal includes a Whopper, the chain's latest includes its entry into the chicken sandwich competition.
Now, a new $6 combo called the King’s Feast will be available at participating locations nationwide. The deal includes either the Spicy Ch’King sandwich or the regular Ch’King sandwich, a four-piece order of Cheesy Tots, small fries, and a small fountain drink. The combo is part of a push from Burger King to promote the Ch’King sandwich and its newer spicy iteration.
Not only is this a good amount of food for $6, but it is also the exact meal of my childhood dreams. Cheesy Tots and French fries? Be still my beating heart. This deal isn’t promised to last for long, so make sure to take advantage of it soon.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.