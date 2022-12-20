Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
This one is set to spice up your life.
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese.
Now Burger King is launching a Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich to menus, Fast Food Post reports. According to the outlet, the company officially confirmed the news, noting that the menu debut would cost around $5.99.
The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is said to feature a lightly breaded chicken breast with ghost pepper cheese and crispy-fried jalapeños on a sesame seed bun. And while BK itself has yet to announce an official release date, it's looking like January 2023.
After nixing the Ch'King Sandwich from menus earlier this year, Burger King unveiled an all-new classic with the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It features a crispy white meat chicken breast with savory sauce, lettuce, and juicy tomatoes. In contrast, the spicy version features the same fixings but with a triple pepper spicy glaze, and the Bacon and Swiss Cheese Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is piled with creamy Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and savory sauce.