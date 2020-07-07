Burger King's New $1 Milkshakes Bring All the Boys to the Drive-Thru

Some fast food shakes are the reason you go to the drive-thru, like Sonic's Fresh Banana Classic, while others simply serve as mediums through which we amplify our fries. And while I'd already placed Burger King's shakes in the latter category for their masterful simplicity, the chain's newly released $1 mini shakes have just earned the chain the top fry dipping spot.

Sorry, Wendy's, but your iconic dipping Frosty is a bit large for its primary function, and it simply isn't as cute. BK's mini shakes, which rolled out across the United States on July 6, come in 9oz cups of either chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry varieties (a regular shake at BK is 16oz). That's about the amount of ketchup I go through for a large fry if I'm honest, so it's excellent for the dunking task.