Burger King Is Advertising This Disgusting, Mold-Covered Whopper

Just when you thought this year's brand madness had peaked when Plantar's killed Mr. Peanut and turned the anthropomorphic legume's funeral into a blissful reincarnation. But it turns out brands will go even further... by making their campaigns entirely unwatchable. Behold: Burger King's moldy Whopper advertising campaign.
Here's a quick history lesson: In November of last year, word got out that a 10-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger that wouldn't rot was available to watch via livestream as it decays at an alarmingly slow rate. Less than a week later, someone raised it a 25-year-old McDonald's Quarter Pounder. Now, it appears that somebody working for Burger King HQ said to themselves, Yuck. Ew. You know what would be less yuck and ew? A video of our burger actually rotting.
"The moldy Whopper makes a powerful statement," a representative for the royal burger chain said in a statement. "The brand has achieved a milestone by removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper sandwich in over 400 restaurants in the US and will reach all US restaurants by the end of the year."
The highly creative fast food giant also noted that more than 90% of its ingredients are already free from colors, flavors, and preservatives.
That's great, BK! And while this campaign image will certainly remain at the front of my mind next time I bite into a Whopper, I will never forget that its ingredients are natural. Never. Seriously. :/
