Burger King Has Free Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

The term cheeseburger has been around for almost 100 years. There was an attempt to trademark the name in 1935. So, in a sense, the dinner staple has not been around all that long. On the other hand, it's been here for a long time, and we all know what happens when National Cheeseburger Day rolls around.

The faux holiday alights on September 18. Local restaurants, the ones slinging the best burgers in town, frequently participate by offering a discount or other perks to bring you in. Fast food chains participate by offering impossibly alluring deals. For instance, Burger King will put a cheeseburger in your hands when you spend just a dollar.

Yup, spend $1 through the BK website or mobile app, and you'll get to add a free Cheeseburger to your meal. You will, however, have to be a Royal Perks member to redeem that deal.

It's far from the only chain offering such an alluring deal. There's a similar offer at McDonald's. Meanwhile, fast casual chains like Wayback Burgers are also offering deals. At Wayback, you'll find a BOGO offer on its Classic Burger. Check back around National Cheeseburger Day to find Thrillist's roundup of all the best deals you will find across the US. As the 1982 classic arcade game proclaimed, it's burger time.