Burger King Is Celebrating National French Fries Day with Free Chicken Fries

National French Fries Day isn't just about the starchy potato side. It's also about fry-shaped favorites, like Burger King's legendary Chicken Fries. Royal Perks members can get the menu item for free to celebrate the holiday.

On Wednesday, July 13, you can snag free Chicken Fries with every $3 purchase. The promotion is available in the BK app, BK.com, and at all participating locations, but for pickup only. The deal is not valid with delivery.

The Chicken Fries feature real white meat chicken coated in a light crispy breading seasoned with savory spices and herbs.