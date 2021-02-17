Burger King Finally Unveiled Its New & Improved Fried Chicken Sandwich

Burger King is late to the chicken sandwich wars. Like months and months late. While other major fast food chains—Wendy's, KFC, Church's Chicken, and most recently, McDonald's—all launched new and improved chicken sandwiches to better compete with that of Popeyes, Burger King has yet to throw its crown into the ring. But that's going to change.

On Wednesday, Burger King officially unveiled its all-new, much-anticipated Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, promising chicken sandwich fans everywhere that "it's worth the wait." And wait we must. The company said the new sandwich won't roll out to restaurants until—get this—sometime "later this year." Better late than never, right?

But let's not be so hard on the King. After all, the chain makes a strong case for why it hasn't released a new chicken sandwich thus far: it doesn't want to half-ass it. Specifically, it doesn't want to introduce a new chicken sandwich that's only merely as good as the chicken sandwiches from its competitors. Burger King wants to do better than that.

"Since we aren’t down to half a** the process, we plan to introduce our sandwich later this year," Ellie Doty, Burger King's chief marketing officer, said in a statement to Thrillist. "We’re taking an intentional approach to test and refine the new hand breading procedure in restaurant."