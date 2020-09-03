Future Burger Kings Will Feature Multiple Drive-Thru Lanes, Easy Pickup Zones

The coronavirus pandemic has officially passed the six-month mark, and as we continue to navigate life amidst the global health crisis, restaurant chains are innovating to keep up with the times. Burger King is just the latest to do so, unveiling a new design concept on Thursday that features increased ordering and delivery options as well as a dedicated outdoor patio for dining.

The concept, which was imagined by Restaurant Brands International's in-house design group, is set to bring dedicated mobile order and curbside pickup zones, drive-in and walk-up order areas, an enhanced drive-thru, and those aforementioned outdoor dining areas, which will serve as a replacement for the typical indoor dining room as it continues to pose a health risk.

"In March our in-house design and tech team accelerated new restaurant design plans and pushed the limits of what a Burger King restaurant could be," RBI chief operating officer Josh Kobza said in a statement. "We took into consideration how consumer behaviors are changing and our guests will want to interact with our restaurants. The result is a new design concept that is attractive to guests and will allow our franchisees to maximize their return."