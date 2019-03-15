Burger King Is Taking on McDonald’s and Starbucks With a New $5/Month Coffee Subscription

When it comes to places to get your morning/afternoon/midnight coffee, the options are plentiful. If you’re looking for something extravagant, and probably overpriced, you go to a specialty coffee shop. If you’re looking for something fast, relatively straightforward and very cheap you go to a fast food chain like… Burger King. The royal burger maker is about to make getting coffee a bit less expensive with its new pay-per-month coffee subscription.
Burger King officially announced the coffee plan on Friday, promising coffee every day for five bucks a month. If you’re interested in a steady supply of fast food coffee, you can sign up for the BK Café subscription via the Burger King mobile app, which will then all you to get one small brewed coffee each day at no additional cost. It’s definitely not fancy coffee, but you can’t beat the price. If you sign up today and start immediately cashing in on the King’s coffee offer, it works out to about 29 cents for a cup of joe for the remainder of March.
The BK Cafe deal is available “at participating locations,” per a press release, but that excludes locations in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. A spokesperson declined to confirm that the program is indefinite, but did say there’s “no announced end date,” which would suggest that Burger King’s in it for the long haul with this one, according to a report by The Takeout. The only catch is that the subscription appears to only be available via the app, so if you’re off the grid or don’t have a smartphone you’re out of luck. As far as inconveniences go, this one seems pretty minor.
Coffee is the power through which all things are possible, and five bucks seems like a small price to pay to get through your day well-caffeinated.
