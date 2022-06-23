Burger King's 5 New Burgers Include a Southwest Bacon Whopper & Impossible King

Edited - Courtesy of Burger King

To hell with the idea that you shouldn't mess around with classics. Burger King has proven it can put interesting twists on its iconic Whopper sandwich in ways that honor the original and elevate it to new heights. Now, it's hoping to pull this off again with a whole lineup of brand new burgers. Burger King announced Thursday that it's adding five new burger options to its royal menu nationwide, including exciting new takes on the Whopper as well as an entirely new burger offering aimed at satisfying plant-based eaters. The headliner here is the new Southwest Bacon Whopper, which features bacon and Southwest-inspired elements like tortilla crisps and avocado spread, and is available alongside a meat-free Impossible version. The other standout is the new Impossible King, which builds on the popular Impossible Whopper's success with even more traditional burger toppings.

The fresh options arrive at BK locations nationwide on June 27, according to a spokesperson for the chain. Here's the full lineup, including descriptions from the King himself (an email from a nice PR person):

Southwest Bacon Whopper: A flame-grilled beef patty with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun

Notably, the Impossible King is joining the options available as part of BK's 2 for $6 Mix n’ Match deal, which also includes Quarter Pound King, Big King, Original Chicken Sandwich, and Big Fish. And—somehow—that's not the last of the news from your favorite fast food kingdom today. One more thing: Royal Perks rewards members will also be able to add the avocado spread featured in the Southwest Bacon Whopper to any flame-grilled burgers, Impossible patties, and chicken sandwiches for an extra dollar. The offer will only be available while the Southwest Bacon Whopper is on the menu, though, so you’ll want to plan a visit soon if the new burger or the avocado spread sounds like what your lunch plans need.

