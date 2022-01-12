Burger King Is Kicking Off the New Year by Testing a New Whopper Sandwich
The brand will also be testing a toasted breakfast sandwich in select locations.
Burger King is testing two new menu items to celebrate the New Year. The brand is testing out Whopper Melt sandwiches and Toasted Breakfast sandwiches.
According to Burger King, the Whopper Melt sandwiches, which will come in three varieties, are a new way to enjoy the old classic. Although the Whopper Melt sandwiches look different, with two thick slices of toast serving as the bun, each sandwich still offers the brand’s iconic flame-grilled beef patties.
And this is what’s between those new toast buns:
- Whopper Melt: The Whopper Melt features two slices of toast, layered with two Whopper Jr. beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.
- Spicy Whopper Melt: The Spicy Whopper Melt has two slices of toast, layered with two Whopper Jr. beef patties, American cheese, jalapeño, caramelized onions, and a creamy spicy sauce.
- Bacon Whopper Melt: The Bacon Whopper Melt features two slices of toast, layered with two Whopper Jr. beef patties, American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.
Along with the new Whopper, the fast food company is testing a new lineup of breakfast sandwiches.
- Ham & Cheese: The Ham & Cheese Toasted Breakfast Sandwich has two toasted slices of bread, ham, and melted American cheese.
- Cheesy Sausage & Egg: The Cheesy Sausage & Egg Toasted Breakfast Sandwich is a fried egg, sausage patty, and melted American cheese all sandwiched between two toasted slices of bread.
- Crispy Chicken: The Crispy Chicken Toasted Breakfast Sandwich has a crispy homestyle chicken fillet and smoky maple glaze, all sandwiched between two toasted slices of bread.
Because both the Whoppers and breakfast sandwiches are test items, availability is limited. The Whopper Melts will be available in select Toledo, Ohio, restaurants, while the Toasted Breakfast sandwiches will be tested in select locations in Buffalo, New York. Both sandwiches will be available starting January 13, 2022, for a limited time only.