Burger King Is Kicking Off the New Year by Testing a New Whopper Sandwich

Burger King is testing two new menu items to celebrate the New Year. The brand is testing out Whopper Melt sandwiches and Toasted Breakfast sandwiches.

According to Burger King, the Whopper Melt sandwiches, which will come in three varieties, are a new way to enjoy the old classic. Although the Whopper Melt sandwiches look different, with two thick slices of toast serving as the bun, each sandwich still offers the brand’s iconic flame-grilled beef patties.