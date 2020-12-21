You Can Now Order Burger King Directly Through Google Maps

It doesn't much matter the time, day, or occasion, when that Whopper craving hits, you've gotta follow your gut (quite literally) and order up Burger King. Now you can do that directly through Google, no need to download any additional apps.

Beginning December 21, you can order your BK faves using Google—whether that be via Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Pay—at more than 5,000 locations nationwide. The process is simple, too. You'll plug in "Burger King" on any of the three Google services, verify you've got a store in range, and pile up your virtual cart with whatever your heart (and stomach) desires.

For those that go the Google Pay route, there's an incentive too: you can snag 20% cash back on your next Burger King order of $10 or more.