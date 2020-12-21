You Can Now Order Burger King Directly Through Google Maps
Get 20% cash back when you order via your Google Pay app right now.
It doesn't much matter the time, day, or occasion, when that Whopper craving hits, you've gotta follow your gut (quite literally) and order up Burger King. Now you can do that directly through Google, no need to download any additional apps.
Beginning December 21, you can order your BK faves using Google—whether that be via Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Pay—at more than 5,000 locations nationwide. The process is simple, too. You'll plug in "Burger King" on any of the three Google services, verify you've got a store in range, and pile up your virtual cart with whatever your heart (and stomach) desires.
For those that go the Google Pay route, there's an incentive too: you can snag 20% cash back on your next Burger King order of $10 or more.
The added convenience, and Google Pay promo, aren't the only reasons to snag a Burger King lunch this week, though. The fast food chain is launching its all-new "Your Way" value menu with $1 Bacon Cheeseburgers, Chicken Jr. Sandwiches, value fries, and soft drinks.
You should keep an eye on your Venmo account in the meantime. Burger King is sending customers $1 at random to sample the new menu.
"We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now," chief marketing officer Ellie Doty said in a statement to Thrillist. "That’s why we set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our Bacon Cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else."
